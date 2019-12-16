New Transport Advisory Committee to be launched

It will also seek the views of stakeholders on the workings of Transport and Traffic Commissions and discuss the possible amalgamation of both.

This working group will be chaired by the Minister and will aim to include representatives from different sectors of the community, relevant associations and the general public.

The Minister would like members of the public who might be interested in forming part of this committee to e-mail mbtt@gibraltar.gov.gi to express their willingness to serve by no later than the 17th January 2020. Membership will be on a rotating basis.

Mr Daryanani said today: “Traffic and parking affects everybody on a daily basis. There are many issues that need to be discussed, our bus service, taxi service and the Environment, incorporating our Green Gibraltar policy. I want to involve as many members of the public as possible, this a chance to participate in the decision making process. The Government will deliver its programme in full consultation and discussion with interested parties. I will listen to different views and I want to deliver on what the people want”.

16-12-2019 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR