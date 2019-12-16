We publish in full the Gibraltar Protocol and other agreements as we prepare to exit the EU

The outcome of the UK general election means that the United Kingdom and Gibraltar will leave the European Union on 31 January, the Chief Minister has said. However, that departure will be with an agreement and with a transitional period which will apply to Gibraltar. Such agreement protects the position of Gibraltar on exit.

The alternative would have been leaving tghe EU without those safeguards, but years of hard work has clearly paid off.

We now have in place a Gibraltar Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement, four Memoranda of Understanding and a Tax Traty.

This eventuality has been averted through the negotiation of a Gibraltar Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement, four Memoranda of Understanding and a Tax Treaty.

Thes are the memoranda: MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON CITIZENS RIGHTS;

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON COOPERATION ON ENVIRONMENTAL MATTERS; MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON COOPERATION IN POLICE AND CUSTOMS MATTERS and MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON TOBACCO AND OTHER PRODUCTS.

The memoranda make no concessions on sovereignty, jurisdiction or control.

Such matters are of the greatest importance to Gibraltar and its people, which is why PANORAMA is from today serialising in full what has been agreed as the public needs to know and acquaint itself with such matters which will gain enormous importance and relevance as implementations of agreements begin to take place .

16-12-2019 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR