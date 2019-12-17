Gibraltar Naval Trust New Accommodation Project

Adds Lieut Commander Warren Haynes, RN, Fund Manager/Trustee: In Summer 2020, the Trust will open purpose-built accommodation, 3 mins from the airport, each fitted with full air conditioning, full disabled access and adjacent to the service family’s accommodation development at Four Corners.

The Gibraltar Naval Trust has commenced what they describe as 'an exciting project' involving the construction of new accommodation.

This will be available to all serving personnel (military and UK based civilians), their family and friends, veterans and visiting military sporting teams.

The Gibraltar Naval Trust's object or purpose has changed little over the years since its official establishment in 1940: “The provision and support of facilities and activities for the efficiency and well-being of service personnel serving in Gibraltar”

The Trust is a registered charity (registration number 261420) in the UK and Gibraltar. The Trust also provides generous annual funding to the Gibraltar Amenities Fund which in turn provides grants to improve the welfare of service personnel and their families serving in Gibraltar. As an example, recently grants were awarded to assist the purchase of British Forces Gibraltar family’s poolside furniture and equipment for the water skiing / wake boarding and dingy sailing clubs.

Bookings for Summer 2020 will begin to be taken from February 2020. Details of prices, availability and how to book will be available at www.gibraltarnavaltrust.com

Commodore Tim Henry, Royal Navy, GNT Managing Trustee stated, “The Trust has a proud heritage of supporting service personnel, veterans and their families serving in or visiting Gibraltar. This ambitious and exciting project will continue this support through the construction of new accommodation and the donation of income it generates. All entitled personnel are urged to make use of the high quality, value accommodation on offer.”

