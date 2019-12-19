Picardo reacts to incitement to hatred and violent action against Gibraltar in Spain
In the complaint, the Government brings to the attention of the Spanish prosecutors a long list of statements emanating from “VOX” and its said leaders which reveal a clear strategy of disparaging the Gibraltarians and our institutions in a manner which seems clearly designed to create an atmosphere of hatred among Spaniards towards Gibraltarians. Only recently, the leader of “VOX” in La Linea resigned accusing the national party leadership of fomenting hatred against Gibraltar.
In recent days, some of the online comments provoked by statements made by “VOX” and its national leaders have specifically urged violent action against Gibraltar, says statement from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
19-12-2019 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Picardo reacts to incitement to hatred and violent action against Gibraltar in Spain
- TOXIC ATMOSPHERE WITHIN LOCAL FOOTBALL NEEDS ADDRESSING TO AVOID FOOTBALL SABOTAGING ITSELF
- Mount Alvernia Christmas Party
- LOTTERY RESULTS
- University attends Miami Cruise Jobs Fair
- Airport Fire and Rescue Service Senior Fire Officer attends Command Course
- WITH THE GOLD RUSH ON AND THE SHARKS CIRCLING
- Gibraltar Naval Trust New Accommodation Project