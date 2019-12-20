SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES CHRISTMAS DINNER

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held their Annual Christmas Dinner for Special Olympics Athletes at the Manchester United Supporters Social Club.

Attending the dinner were Gibraltar’s Special Olympics Athletes, Coaches and Committee members together with Sponsors, Patrons, Committee members and Liaison Officers of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. A good time of Christmas Festive spirit was enjoyed by all attending, aided by the traditional Christmas Crackers and Party Poppers. At the end of the dinner, the LETRSO Sponsors and Patrons presented the Special Olympics Athletes with several LETRSO gifts together with a £10 gift voucher and a box of ‘Heroes’ chocolates.