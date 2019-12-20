SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES CHRISTMAS DINNER

 Friday, December 20, 2019 - 10:34
Special Olympics Athletes attending the LETRSO Christmas Dinner at the Manchester United Supporters Social Club.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held their Annual Christmas Dinner for Special Olympics Athletes at the Manchester United Supporters Social Club.

Attending the dinner were Gibraltar’s Special Olympics Athletes, Coaches and Committee members together with Sponsors, Patrons, Committee members and Liaison Officers of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. A good time of Christmas Festive spirit was enjoyed by all attending, aided by the traditional Christmas Crackers and Party Poppers. At the end of the dinner, the LETRSO Sponsors and Patrons presented the Special Olympics Athletes with several LETRSO gifts together with a £10 gift voucher and a box of ‘Heroes’ chocolates. 

The Annual LETRSO Christmas Dinner for Special Olympics Athletes is jointly sponsored by Saccone & Speed (Gibraltar) Ltd, Anglo Hispano Co. Ltd and Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, with Allied Traders sponsoring the Heroes Chocolates.

The Torch Run Committee would like to thank the Sponsors for their continued support and the staff of the Manchester United Supporters Social Club for their contributions in making the evening an enjoyable event for all in attendance, said Robert Peliza, secretary Law Enforcement Torch Run.

