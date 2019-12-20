SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES CHRISTMAS DINNER
The Annual LETRSO Christmas Dinner for Special Olympics Athletes is jointly sponsored by Saccone & Speed (Gibraltar) Ltd, Anglo Hispano Co. Ltd and Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, with Allied Traders sponsoring the Heroes Chocolates.
The Torch Run Committee would like to thank the Sponsors for their continued support and the staff of the Manchester United Supporters Social Club for their contributions in making the evening an enjoyable event for all in attendance, said Robert Peliza, secretary Law Enforcement Torch Run.
20-12-2019 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
