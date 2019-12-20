If PANORAMA were Father Christmas...THE GIFTS WE WOULD GIVE!
TO environment minister John Cortes: A flower pot.
TO Commander British Forces Tim Henry: The Order of the Bath, filled with British territorial waters, and NOT another Manifest.
TO Opposition member Daniel Feetham: The song 'I Had a Dream'.
TO business minister Vijay Daryanani: To onpass a message to Chamber directors to do their Christmas shopping in Gibraltar.
TO Governor and Commander in Chief Ed Davis: A large-size copy of the Constitution to ensure he doesn't lose sight of his responsibilities.
TO port minister Gilbert Licudi: A 4-year cruise around the world.
TO Opposition member Edwin Reyes: Retirement.
TO Opposition member Damon Bossino: A hundred lines, 'I Want to be Leader'.
TO Chief Minister Fabian Picardo: A pair of boxing gloves from Vox.
TO Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail: A Thank You card from the Guardia Civil.
TO economics minister Joe Bossano: A Memorandum of Understanding on the Chinese economy.
TO Opposition member Eliott Phillips: Who?
TO Health minister Paul Balban: A Get Well Card.
TO Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia: Freedom of the City of Brussels.
TO Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi: To sing on a daily basis until the next election 'O Come All Ye Faithful'.
TO financial services minister Albert Isola: A map of the world for his travels.
TO Opposition member Marlene Hassan Nahon: A party to attract votes for all.
TO Opposition member Roy Clinton: Joe Bossano.
TO housing minister Steven Linares: Good luck from Samantha Sacramento.
TO equality minister Samantha Sacramento: Justice.
20-12-2019 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- New Year’s Concerts
- If PANORAMA were Father Christmas...THE GIFTS WE WOULD GIVE!
- “New Parliament Same ‘dog-eat-dog’ Show”
- MOTIONS IN PARLIAMENT
- The end of an Era, or perhaps not
- Minister Balban visits Mount Alvernia
- SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES CHRISTMAS DINNER
- Picardo reacts to incitement to hatred and violent action against Gibraltar in Spain