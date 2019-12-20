The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society is delighted to present the New Year’s Concerts featuring the well-known orchestra, The European Sinfonietta, conducted by the eminent James Ham. The concerts are organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education and will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on 7 January 2020. The first one will be an Orchestral Concert for children at 5.30pm, followed by an adult concert at 8.30pm.