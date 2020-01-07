The dangers and the opportunities that leaving the EU presents

CHIEF MINISTER'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE 2020

My dear friends I hope you have all enjoyed restful and uneventful Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year celebrations. Our Hindu and Muslim brethren have also peacefully enjoyed their Diwali and Eid festivals respectively throughout the year.

Once again, it has been a year of plenty in most of our homes. Children delighted with presents, and tables bountifully laden with nothing but the best to indulge in. These days are also days of reflection. Tonight, as Christmas trees come down and we return to our daily routines, I want to share with you some thoughts about the year to come.