The dangers and the opportunities that leaving the EU presents
I believe that this year we will be called upon to reflect long and hard about the values and the blessed nature of the life we lead here in Gibraltar. This year we must appreciate and value what we have and not take anything for granted. Because 2020 will undoubtedly be a year of great challenges for Gibraltar.
And these challenges we face are ones we did not choose. But they are challenges we are confident we will surpass. Because we have already been working 36 months to deal with the relevant issues since the morning of the Brexit referendum result. And although 2019 was not the year Gibraltar left the European Union, this year we will leave the EU.
07-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
