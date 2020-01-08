People repeatedly ask where is the Police? TIME TO RETHINK OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT SYSTEM

These days, Murders, Rapes, Robberies, Serious Sexual Assaults, Child Abuse and the Possession of Dangerous Drugs all appear to be in a normal work of our Criminal Justice System!

Women are still beaten by their partners when nothing much is really done after they repeatedly file domestic violence reports. Court cases also drag on forever it seems imposing emotional and financial hardship on victims. Our air is poisoned, our natural environment is being eaten up often by greed, our children breathe dust and toxic gases.

Men are still getting paid more than women. Children are alienated from one of their parents practically on a weekly basis. People are terrified of expressing their opinions about controversial subjects while hatred is often expressed on social media and out in the streets. Housing is unaffordable. While people of Moroccan origin still live in squalid condition in private rental accommodation.

And let’s not forget the free for all on local roads where traffic infringements of traffic laws is par for the course… certainly the standards on local roads.

08-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR