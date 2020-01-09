Gibraltar's close ties with the Commonwealth reignited

I would like to extend a very special welcome on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar to our friends from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

From Address by Deputy Chief Minister Dr JOSEPH GARCIA to Year 12 and 13 students of Bayside School, Westside School and the College of Further Education.

You have heard this morning from the Acting Secretary General exactly what it is that the CPA does.

The Government, your Government, fully supports that work.

Indeed, our Parliamentarians, both from the Government and from the Opposition benches, are active participants in CPA events.

We fly the Gibraltar flag. We represent our Parliament and our country. And we do so with pride. Because in the CPA the small countries are equal to large ones.

I have been asked to address you on the relationship that Gibraltar enjoys with the Commonwealth.

In doing so, I will dwell on the past and also look forward to the future.

You know that in just over three weeks we will leave the European Union.

The EU flag will be lowered and replaced by the flag of the Commonwealth.

