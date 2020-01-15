TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY, New Year message from Together Gibraltar, by MARLENE HASSAN NAHON
Taking a leaf from national-populists and demagogues from around the world, our Chief Minister has started to promote his very own brand of identity politics, in the hope that it will distract us from the lies, the spin and the dishonesty of this GSLP administration. This seems to be the name of the game in politics today, and sadly we are not immune to this pernicious trend.
But we are here to remind the people of Gibraltar that there is another way. We will continue to work for you, humbly, patiently, but with clarity and conviction. Calling out the Government’s bad practices and providing help and support to our constituents.
15-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
