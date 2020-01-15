TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY - Picardo hopes his brand of identity politics will distract from his spin

2019 was a big electoral year. Locally, besides the GSLP’s re-election, the big story was the fact that over 20 percent of Gibraltarians put their faith in Together Gibraltar, a new, truly progressive political party that captured the imagination of many in the community, with policy pillars based on equality, social justice, and the fight against corruption and climate change. These pillars will continue to drive our opposition efforts in the coming legislature.

Taking a leaf from national-populists and demagogues from around the world, our Chief Minister has started to promote his very own brand of identity politics, in the hope that it will distract us from the lies, the spin and the dishonesty of this GSLP administration. This seems to be the name of the game in politics today, and sadly we are not immune to this pernicious trend.

But we are here to remind the people of Gibraltar that there is another way. We will continue to work for you, humbly, patiently, but with clarity and conviction. Calling out the Government’s bad practices and providing help and support to our constituents.

