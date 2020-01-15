ILLEGAL POISONING
The public is reminded that the killing of all wild birds is illegal without a licence. This includes gulls.
Poisoning results in a slow and painful death that is extremely cruel.
Furthermore, the use of poison can have unintended consequences and affect other fauna, either other species that take the poisoned bait or predators that eat poisoned prey. Some of these species may be rare. It could potentially affect children and, of course, pets.
The Department of the Environment is currently investigating all evidence at its disposal and may approach the Royal Gibraltar Police in due course.
If anyone has any information relating to the poisoning of wild birds, this should be shared with the Department of the Environment at 1b Leanse Place or by email to info.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi.
