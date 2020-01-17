No change with EU until end of year

There was a press conference yesterday by the deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia on the Brexit Transitional Period.
These are the details:There will be no change to the way in which citizens and businesses interact with the European Union until the Implementation Period comes to an end on 31 December 2020.
This means, for example, that Gibraltar-issued identity cards, passports, pet passports, EU Health Cards and driving licences can continue to be used in the same way as they have until now for the duration of the Implementation Period.
More in Panorama print edition.
17-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR.