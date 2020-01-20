The Voice of Young People meet the Minister for Youth

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares, has met with the “Voice of Young People (VYP)” to discuss projects and initiatives, which VYP believe, are relevant to the youth in our community.

The VYP felt the meeting was very productive with further meetings soon to be arranged with other HM Government Departments and Ministries.

Should you have an issue or concern and would like your voice to be heard, please come along to our drop in sessions on a Tuesday evenings from 5 – 7pm at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road, says Government statement.

The group also welcomes young people between the ages of 11 – 25 to join them on their journey, there is no criteria other than having an interest in improving and developing the services which meet the needs for all young people in our community.

20-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR.