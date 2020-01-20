Would autonomous city status in La Linea benefit Gibraltar?
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 11:06 Mark Viales
This uncertain optimism has made its way across the border into the mind of La Linea’s Mayor, Juan Franco The outspoken Spanish politician leads the La Linea 100x100 party, whose main political ideology is to become an autonomous city like Ceuta and Melilla. His crusade for this special status could spark his city’s exit from the Andalusian Government, while still remaining part of the province of Cádiz.
“If Brexit is unstoppable, at least we should get something out of it,” Franco told Spanish reporters at a press conference last week. “And we cannot ignore one of our electoral commitments that seeks to start the process to become an autonomous city. We await a government to be formed in Spain shortly and we can then have an interlocutor to address in this regard.”
“One of the fundamental points is that we will have to fully carry out the request for authorisation of the popular consultation and that authorisation must be given to us by a council of ministers," he added.
20-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR.
