Speakers at GPLM conference

Three of the speakers for the GPLM conference this week including otheir keynote speaker Baroness Nuala O'Loan have already been given. Three more excellent speakers will feature at the conference, Geraldine Finlayson, Caroline Simons and Dr. Calum Miller.

*Professor Geraldine Finlayson is a Director at the Gibraltar Museum, Research Fellow at the University of Gibraltar and Visiting Professor at Liverpool John Moores University. Geraldine is also Secretary of ‘HOPE: Support after Miscarriage and Stillbirth’ a local charity which provides a one-to-one support service for parents who are dealing with their loss.

*Caroline Simons is a solicitor. She has been an advocate for the pro-life cause in the media and before national and international bodies since 1992. She is a legal advisor to the Pro Life Campaign in Ireland and has published on the question of foetal anomalies and abortion. She is also a Governor of the National Maternity Hospital in Ireland.

*Dr Calum Miller graduated from the University of Oxford Medical School, and works as a medical doctor in the UK. He is currently a Research Associate at the University of Oxford, where his research focuses on abortion ethics and policy. He teaches undergraduates in Philosophy and Ethics as part of this role. Dr Miller has given over 40 academic presentations internationally, and taken part in debates against senior academics and the CEO of the UK’s largest private abortion provider, BPAS. He has 12 publications in top academic venues, and is a peer reviewer for 3 top academic journals in Philosophy and Bioethics. He has received prizes from the University of Oxford and the Royal College of Psychiatrists for his work on Bioethics. He has extensive public experience, having spoken on the BBC and multiple other TV and radio stations. He has also spoken at the White House and the US Department of State on bioethics.

*Baroness Nuala O'Loan is a member of the House of Lords and was the first Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland from 1999 to 2007.

Baroness O'Loan was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by the University of Ulster in recognition of her work as Police Ombudsman and for her contribution to the social development of Northern Ireland.

In 2008, she was also awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws by the National University of Ireland, Maynooth. In 2010, she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws by Queen's University Belfast. In 2012, she was elected a member of the Royal Irish Academy.

