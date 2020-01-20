Policing is costing more but policing where it matters is not there
Be that as it may, three persons have gained access to Gibraltar without carrying any proper documentation, with the public wondering if the security of Gibraltar is in need of attention.
We hear of more police, customs and borders agency requiring more staff, or having acquired more staff, but what is going on?
If three persons are able to enter Gibraltar illgally (one was found in Main Street!) it is obvious that the security systems in place leave much to be desired. How secure is Gibraltar?
The RGP have been growing by leaps and bounds, and people ask: What for?
It appears that they are used, not to protect Gibraltar, but to provide a free service to Spain. Can we afford such luxury?
And in the meantime policing is depleted in
other areas where the public is crying out for improved services.
The RGP is a local police force to essentially take proper care of local deficiencies, not to think they are a major international force, as if Gibraltar was the size of a major nation. A sense of grandeur, of patting themselves on the back, is palpable - but policing where it matters for the Gibraltar population is not there.
In salaries alone the RGP is costing the taxpaper over £15 million a year so the public expects improved services in Gibraltar for Gibraltar - policing by consent, as was the slogan not that long ago.
20-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR.
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Policing is costing more but policing where it matters is not there
- Cross-Border Police Visa Operation – The Bigger Picture: Political and Police Declarations Failed to Protect Gibraltar’s Name!
- Speakers at GPLM conference
- Over 80 questions from GSD
- Would autonomous city status in La Linea benefit Gibraltar?
- The Voice of Young People meet the Minister for Youth
- Azopardi spells out where he stands
- Climate Emergency A National Tall Order!