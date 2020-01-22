RECORD POPPY DAY COLLECTION
It also honours the contribution of civilian services and the uniformed services which contribute to national peace and security and acknowledges innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism.
The branch would also like to thank all of those who volunteered with the collection and the many local business and entities that supported the Appeal.
The Legion is always looking for new members and/or volunteers. Join the Legion and become part of an international network of people who care about British Armed Forces personnel, ex-Service men and women and their families.
