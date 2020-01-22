RECORD POPPY DAY COLLECTION

The Poppy Day Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. The first Poppy Appeal was held in 1921, the founding year of The Royal British Legion. The Poppy represents all those who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts; from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day.

The local branch of the Royal British Legion has announced that last year’s traditional Poppy Day collection raised some £15,000.

It also honours the contribution of civilian services and the uniformed services which contribute to national peace and security and acknowledges innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism.

The branch would also like to thank all of those who volunteered with the collection and the many local business and entities that supported the Appeal.

The Legion is always looking for new members and/or volunteers. Join the Legion and become part of an international network of people who care about British Armed Forces personnel, ex-Service men and women and their families.

22-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR