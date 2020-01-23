Capacity crowd attend 'Creating a Village' event

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement Committee and team were delighted to welcome a capacity crowd to their inaugural conference which was held in Grand Battery.

Speaking after the event chairperson of GPLM, Patricia Parody said:"We were thrilled with the response to this inaugural conference. It is clear from the momentum and the energy in the room this evening that there are so many people incredibly motivated to look after both mother and baby in Gibraltar. We look forward to more and more people getting involved in our movement."

Addressing attendees, keynote speaker Baroness Nuala O'Loan, a lawyer by profession, reaffirmed that there is no obligation on the government of Gibraltar to introduce abortion based on the 2018 Supreme Court judgement in England and Wales.

She said: "There was no obligation to act. There is still no obligation to act."

Commenting on the fact that there is no right to an abortion under the European Convention on Human Rights, she said:"How has it come to pass that international agreements designed after the Second World War to protect people from genocide, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment are now used in an attempt to force governments to permit the slaughter of unborn children across the world?"

She urged the people of Gibraltar and GPLM to do their utmost to protect the right to life of their unborn children saying: "Each life is worth fighting for. We must fight using all the skills, competences and abilities here in this room and those of all the people you can encourage to join you, we must fight with the language of love - not attacking, not denigrating, always positive, so that we can persuade the people of Gibraltar to recognise and reaffirm the value of each human being with all the imperfections, some obvious, some less obvious, which are part of our human condition.

"Let Gibraltar continue to be a place in which life matters", Baroness O'Loan concluded.

