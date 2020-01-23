‘Gibraltar for Yes' being launched this Saturday
The campaign aims to explain to the public exactly what the proposed changes to the law will entail, by informing them of the restricted criteria and time frames that will apply to the access to abortion, in order to challenge misinformation and scaremongering. It will explain that this new legislation is necessary to put an end to the current tariff of life imprisonment for women having abortions on physical and mental health grounds up to the twelfth week of pregnancy, and bring Gibraltar in line with its international human rights and healthcare obligations, as befits a progressive democratic nation.
23-01-2020
