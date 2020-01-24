Gibraltar at FITUR tourism fair

FITUR is one of the leading meeting points for the tourism industry globally. In 2019 10,487 exhibiting companies from 165countries/regions, 142,642 trade participants, 110,848 consumers and over 8,000 journalists took part.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “Gibraltar must grasp every opportunity to sell its tourism products and services to a global audience. FITUR is one of those activities that provide us with the chance to do this, alongside some of our industry partners. I’m grateful to our co-exhibitors for joining us in the sales drive at this event.

"We have a great number of visitors from Spain every year and aside from the global companies present at the event, this is also an opportunity for us to meet with those providing services to Gibraltar from the surrounding areas. ”

24-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR