MOD acting in ‘bad faith’ over pay talks, says union
Unite had put the offer out to ballot, with a recommendation to reject, with the intention to then return to negotiations. However, even before the process was completed, the MoD yesterday announced that the offer had been withdrawn because other unions had already rejected the deal.
The MoD is now seeking to impose a below inflation two per cent pay offer and a further small non-consolidated pay increase.
Unite officer with national responsibility for the MoD Caren Evans said; “The MoD is guilty of negotiating in bad faith.
“Rather than sit down and negotiate the pay offer like grown ups, it is instead acting like a little child who doesn’t like a decision and takes their ball away.
“MoD staff have suffered a decade of pay cuts in real terms, they need a pay deal which addresses these issues, not one which offers increases with one hand and takes them away with the other.
“Unless the MoD is prepared to return to full and meaningful pay talks then the problem of low pay will not be tackled and both morale and productivity will further decline.”
