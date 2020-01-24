Parental alienation consultation process underway

The Minister for Justice and Equality has started the consultation process in relation to Parental Alienation which was announced last November in connection with International Men’s Day.
The process has commenced with the first meeting yesterday with Mr David Gallardo who was also representing the group Forgotten Fathers.
There has been great interest received by the Ministry for Equality from not just fathers, but also mothers and grandparents who have been directly affected by what they consider to be parental alienation. Their willingness to form part of this consultation process is much appreciated and we are confident that the process will continue to give rise to positive constructive suggestions.
24-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR