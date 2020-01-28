Coronavirus outbreak: We must increase our vigilance, says GSD

The GSD notes the recent statement by the Gibraltar Health Authority's, Director of Public Health and the evolving picture in China and around the world. It is clear that the confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 2,827, suspected cases having reached 5,794 and 30,400 are being monitored. The spread of the virus is almost national wide in the Peoples Republic of China with confirmed reports that the virus is infectious even before symptoms show.

Closer to home British, French and Spanish Governments are liaising with China to bring their nationals home from the region. Spain's Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies ("CCAES") is reviewing its protocols and preparing a symptom survey for its citizens.

The GSD adds that it supports the work being done by the GHA and we repeat the call made by the Director of Public Health for calm. However, it is acknowledged that the virus is spreading and we must ensure that our community is as prepared as it can be to deal with an occurrence on our shores. At this stage and given that the GHA is aware of persons travelling to and from the region we would ask what advice is being provided to those people moving between affected parts of the world and Gibraltar?

In most large cities in the world temperatures scanners are used in order ascertain whether travellers present as unwell on arrival and therefore points of departure and arrival are brought into sharp focus.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said:

"In the days and weeks to come it is important that we increase our vigilance and response at the arrival points to Gibraltar from the land frontier, to the airport and port. Likewise public health information notices should be issued to our citizens and businesses so that we are all brought up to speed as to the precautions that we need to take when travelling to and from Gibraltar."

28-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR