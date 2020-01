Pupils at St Joseph’s Primary school handed over letters to the managers of local supermarkets, which form part of the ClimAct schools initiative.

Through these letters, which are directed to the head offices of the major supermarket chains (Morrisons, Eroski and Coviran), pupils are making an urgent call for more environmentally friendly retail practices.

29-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR