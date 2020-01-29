NEEDED: More Social Policies Aimed at rise in Social Problems!
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:52 Leo Olivero
Yet reality, sometimes throws situations at us, which serve as wake-up calls. Especially, when those feel-good factor feelings, are really not accurately transmitted to the public, on how life on the Rock is truly is or for many…turning into:
Like the stories of people living in squalor, abuse of children, the increase in poverty and social exclusion or domestic violence, bullying and without doubt, the situation with Gibraltar’s drug problems, which is such a serious and increasing social problem, that now, is really concerning the local medical profession. These are just a few such eye-openers, there are more of course!
29-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
