Official launch of ‘Gibraltar for Yes'

Gibraltar for Yes says it is excited to announce their official launch this Thursday. "We will be based at the ICC entrance as from 10am where members of our team will be handing information leaflets and will be available to chat. Feel free to approach us.

"Our initial launch this last Saturday was cancelled due to the poor weather but our spirits are not dampened. We are ready to make a stand for our sisters, our daughters, our partners and all the women in our lives who need compassion at difficult times. Women who want proper health care in this matter. And we hope to help provide the change that’s needed," said Nicole Banda.

29-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR