Royal Commonwealth Society welcomes the raising of the Commonwealth Flag in Gibraltar

'Like much of our community, we leave the EU with a heavy heart. As Gibraltarian British citizens, we have worn our Gibraltar, British and European badges with equal pride and with no sense of contradiction. We are now required, however, to forge new, and potentially wider, relationships. Our Commonwealth links provide an excellent platform on which to build our international links,'they say.

The Gibraltar branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society (“RCS”) will greet Brexit day with a firm determination to redefine our relations with both our European and wider Commonwealth partners.

They add: As the Commonwealth flag takes its place at the border and key official sites, we, the RSC Gibraltar branch confront the future, recognising the challenges, but embracing the opportunities. We, therefore, welcome and strongly support HM Government of Gibraltar’s efforts to strengthen and grow our links with the Commonwealth, whilst at the same time redefining and defending our position in Europe.

The Royal Commonwealth Society Gibraltar branch has been established for over twenty years. It is one of a number of Commonwealth institutions of which Gibraltar forms part. The RCS consists of a network of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world. Equality, inclusiveness, sustainability and the environment are key priorities. These concerns are relevant to, and should be advanced by, the economic and trading links Gibraltar is keen to foster. They also provide opportunities to strengthen international relationships, build cultural bridges and youth empowerment in a world facing increasingly complex global relations.

*Royal Commonwealth Society (Gibraltar Branch): John Verrall – Chair; Liz Plummer – Treasurer and Committee Member; Prof Daniella Tilbury – Secretary and Committee Member.

Patrons: His Excellency the Governor, Lieutant General Edward Grant Martin Davis, CB, CBE and Peter Montegriffo QC

30-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR