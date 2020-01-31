Gibraltar’s Low-Key EU Exit

On Wednesday the European Parliament ratified the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. It was one of the most historical political moments in the EU since the second world war as the EU Parliament said farewell to those British MEP’s. This ended a three-hour debate and more than three-and-a-half years of tortuous and complex negotiations between Brussels and Britain, who will be the first ever EU member state to leave the European Union.

After all the friction of the last few years, Wednesday was really an emotional day in Brussels. The EU parliament ratification the vote ending with 621 to 49 with 13 abstentions. It provided final certainty that the U.K together with Gibraltar would make an orderly departure from the EU at the stroke of midnight today.

Tomorrow the 1 February, the U.K. and the Rock enter another historical period of transition until December 31. During this time, we will remain bound to EU rules and laws, although the UK will have no formal say how the EU makes or takes decisions.

It is during this historical transitory period until the end of the year where the so-called “future relationship” will be hopefully negotiated and agreed. Most hope, for a potentially free trade deal, which is the crux of these negotiations.

Gibraltar likewise, will also have to map out and agree its own future not only with the Spanish Government but also its long-term relations with the United Kingdom!

That, in a small nutshell, is where we are today.

