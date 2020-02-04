Unions against disciplinary actions taken against leaders of Gibraltar Police Federation
In a joint statement, they add: We are all organizations that represent workers and who have as a principal focus the furtherance of workers’ rights. This is often times difficult and personally demanding for anyone taking on a leadership role. Therefore, it is imperative that such individuals are not targeted or censored in any way.
We feel that there should be protection for those who stand up for the rights of others and who engage in activism that benefits not only Gibraltarian workers, but our community at large.
Therefore, Unite the Union, GGCA and Gibraltar NASWUT would like to publicly express our support for our GPF colleagues, with whom we stand in solidarity.
04-02-2020
