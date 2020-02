[Macer Hall, Express]: The EU has indicated it wants to listen to Spain and ensure that Gibraltar is not included in a trade deal. Can you defend against this?

JOHNSON: I can definitely confirm to you and to the people of Gibraltar that the UK will be negotiating on behalf of the entire UK family. That includes Gibraltar and the sovereignty of Gibraltar remains as everybody knows indivisible.

04-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR