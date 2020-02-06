‘Apathy Land’ Not a healthy place for Gibraltar to remain in

Gibraltar is a peculiar place. Politics is our national sport, or so we say. But while we always descend into election fever every time a national election is called (although even that trend is lessening), we seem to only be interested when it’s election time.

Once a government is elected (whoever it may be) we forget all about our input and what our well-paid MPs are doing to improve our lives, and what they are doing in our name. It’s possible to name at least three or four ministerial portfolios where the everyday lives of people are being affected by poor administration. But not much all is being said!

However, this report today is not about those areas of local life, but the massive issue of Brexit that affects all us and now the sixth day of the Brexit transitionary period, which most people I’m sure are aware, only extends to the 31 December.

A Veto With Sovereignty Written all Over it!

As I said yesterday in a Panorama report titled ‘Moral High Ground Politics Invites Brexit Bashing Sovereignty Claim; Gibraltar is going through a seminal historical moment. It’s also a very important time of reckoning. We have tolerated a unique political situation for over three and a half years with Brexit, not only that, we are still involved in our 300 odd-year battle fighting off Spanish sovereignty claims. Additionally, in the last few days, another worry, for Panorama and me it is. Although other people feel the same. with the EU now openly ‘Brexit Bashing Gibraltar’ disgracefully taking sides after leaving the Rock out of the next and more important Brexit phase regarding the future relationship with the EU. Its where Brussels has handed Spain a Veto, which potentially, has ‘Sovereignty’ written all over it’. I’m sure the Spanish think that, in fact they do its already been reported in the Spanish press and boasted about in Spanish political circles.

La Linea Wants Joint Use of Gibraltar’s Airport

In our edition on January 22 titled ‘La Linea wants joint use of Gibraltar’s airport’ Panorama explained that, ‘with an eye on the forthcoming Brexit talks between Britain, Spain and Gibraltar, the La Linea municipality headed by mayor Juan Franco has produced a confidential document asking for the joint use of the Gibraltar airport, which they say would be a big boost for the La Linea economy’.

06-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR