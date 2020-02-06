Plan for a fast lane at the frontier for Spanish workers, says Spanish Govt representative

"Our principal objective is to guarantee the rights of the workers," said the sub-delegate of the Spanish government in Cadiz Jose Antonio Pacheco..

The Spanish Government is considering the creation of a 'fast lane' at the frontier for Spanish workers, says a representative of the Spanish Government. This could be achieved by the creation of a sort of visa for Spanish workers, this is being described as a 'pseudo-visa.'

He adds that the genuine worker will have the Spanish government as its ally, and will work in favour of their interets over the next 11 months, he added.

It is clear that they are thinking seriouly about creating this pseudo-visa, as the official Spanish view is that if there is a new law or regulation that needs creating, it will be done.

Asked by the paper EuropaSur for more details, the official stressed that the workers should know that the Spanish government will try to ensure that Brexit will not have any negative effects for the workers. The pass could be a form of visa, a list ...

What about the Gibraltarians? The Gibraltarians will no doubt put forward their views in the joint committee being created.

Asked about recent comments made by the Guardia Civil chief in the area colonel Jesus Nunez about the lack of cooperation of Gibraltar in the fight against tobacco smuggling, he said that was the view held by the Spanish security forces.

And to think that the Gibraltar Commissioner of Police keeps referring to the good relations with their Spanish counterparts!

Meanwhile, a point to bear in mind as well is that the Spanish official does not think that fluidity at the frontier will be as it is now. Their aim seems to be to guarantee that Spanish workers have no problems crossing the frontier to Gibraltar. Th rest? Time will tell!

06-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR