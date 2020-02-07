Street Heritage Signs

The success of the first phase of Old Street Signs in February 2015, the Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport is launching the second installment of 5 new sites to be exhibited on engraved new street plaques. These plaques contain a short description of the street’s old colloquial name and from where it derives.

In collaboration with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and working jointly with local historians, the easily identifiable plaques will be located at the following sites:

• Library Ramp – ‘El Balali’

• New Passage – ‘Calle Peligro’

• Boschetti’s Steps – ‘Escalera del Tio Pepe’

• Town Range – ‘Calle Cuarteles’

• Crutchett’s Ramp – ‘La Calera’

Street names in Gibraltar became official in the 1970’s, when street signs (written in English) were first erected by the Police. Until then, streets had no official names and were therefore referred to either by their function or relevance, after some landmark or building on the street, or after an important property owner living on that street.

Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani said: “In line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to continue with the installation of the traditional street signs, I am pleased to announce this next phase of plaques that best describes our street heritage, the origin of its respective names and its traditional colloquial equivalent.”

