Gibraltar’s rally for life

Hundreds of people were at the Rally For Life at Casemates Square yesterday, organised by the Gibraltar Pro Life Movement.
"It's so imperative to send a strong message to our whole community that the radical abortion Bill - if passed in the referendum next month - will change Gibraltar for ever," said Patricia Parody, the movement's chairperson.
"We HAVE to show our strength in numbers, to show the people of Gibraltar who we are and what we’re fighting to protect! And why we have to vote NO on 19th March."
07-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR