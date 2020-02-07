Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering in presence of Guardia Civil

Yesterday officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit arrested a 34 year old local man employed as an accountant on suspicion of money laundering.

This follows a protracted investigation led by the RGP in conjunction with the Income Tax Office and other agencies .

A number of residential and business premises were searched with the assistance of HM Customs Dog Section.

The person was later released on police bail pending further enquiries .

The investigation forms part of the wider multijurisdictional efforts to tackle drug trafficking and money laundering m Gibraltar and the Campo area.

Officers of the Guardia Civil Organo de Coordination de Operacion de Narcotrafico Sur de Espana (OCON-SUR), were present during some of the searches on a non-operational basis.

