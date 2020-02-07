Franco is Left Off the Hook

I will also be critical of politics, when it does not effectively address or defend Gibraltar’s national interest. This week, was a classic example of that, where most of Gibraltar and a good part of the media and all politicians, although mostly to blame, is the government as the political voice of the nation.

Who appears to have ‘left the La Linea Mayor Juan Franco off the hook’ when he submitted a really damning official document to his masters back in Madrid. A document he prepared blaming Gibraltar for the serious ills his town over the border is suffering.

It has been shameful to witness the silent nothingness. With only a few Gibraltar friends over in La Linea sticking up for Gibraltar and publicly telling the truth. While over in Gibraltar, this has been ignored…God knows the reasons why…but I could think of a few?

