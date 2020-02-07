Brexit is here, where’s the economy? "Well, the economy is still here, but it is also increasingly elsewhere," replied Chamber of Commerce president Christian Hernandez in this in-depth interview about the state of the economy.
Retailers have been subjected to twin forces of rising costs. "Our members are concerned about the overall size of the public sector but also with the efficiency and service levels of the public sector," he said.
And he says much more, in this fact-packed, timely interview, as Brexit begins to spread its tentacles.
FULL INTERVIEW IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
07-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR