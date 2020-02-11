Ranking 3 – Carmelo Ellul Trophy
35 players registered to attempt to gain Ranking points and gain the opportunity to represent Gibraltar in International Competitions.
Early rounds of this seeded tournament are played as best of 7 legs and played over 8 boards, with 8 seeded players.
All of the seeded players reached the Quarter finals, except Nº4 seed Roy Asquez who narrowly lost to Carlos Muñoz 4-3 and Nº7 seed Justin Hewitt who was knocked out by Daryl Vassallo 4-1. Seed Nº5 Christian Tosso had an early scare in his board final when facing Manolo Vilerio Sr, but he was able to come out on top 4-3
FINAL
Dyson Parody V Antony Lopez
Dyson won the Bull throw and both players started with good scoring. Dyson hit D20 with his 1st dart, leaving Antony trailing on 135.
Dyson also claimed the 2nd leg in which both players hit a maximum 180. Antony had several misses at double which allowed Dyson to clinch it with a D10.
