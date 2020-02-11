Is it legal for the Guardia Civil to accompany the RGP when conducting a search?
Officers of the Guardia Civil Organo de Coordination de Operacion de Narcotrafico Sur de Espana (OCON-SUR), were present during some of the searches on a non-operational basis.
On a non operational basis! I totally agree with cooperation, obviously when it’s reciprocated, both ways but this is becoming a joke.
Is it legal for anyone in a non operational capacity to accompany the RGP when conducting a search in a business or personal dwelling in Gibraltar?
I am not a lawyer but common sense I think should dictate that when a warrant to enter a premises is issued it authorises our law enforcement agencies and not any one who wants to accompany them!!
