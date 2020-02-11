Akin to Gibraltar
Since March 2003, it has been an Overseas Collectivity of France, with a special status. The archipelago became an Overseas Territory in 1946, then an Overseas Department in 1976, acquiring the status of Territorial Collectivity in 1985. The inhabitants possess French citizenship and suffrage. It sends a Senator and a deputy to the National Assembly of France in Paris and enjoys a degree of autonomy concerning taxes, customs, and excise.
France appoints the Prefect of Saint Pierre et Miquelon, who represents the National Government in the territory. The Prefect is in charge of national interests, law enforcement, public order and administrative control.
France is responsible. For the defence of the islands. They maintain a patrol boat on the islands since 1997. It claims a 200 mile (320 km) Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In 1992, an arbitration panel awarded the islands an exclusive zone of 12,348square kilometres (4768 sq mi) to settle a long lasting dispute between Canada and the French territory. The extent of each country's Exclusive Economic Zones was significant because it would determine where the countries had an exclusive right to fish. This was only 18% of what France was asking.
John Carreras
09-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar needs its own MP now, says influential MP Andrew Rosindell
- This is the cruiseship that was not allowed to berth at Gibraltar
- Three new tax related provisions introduced by Gibraltar in preparation for Brexit
- Is it legal for the Guardia Civil to accompany the RGP when conducting a search?
- Gibraltar Drama Festival next month
- Ranking 3 – Carmelo Ellul Trophy
- Al mayor le preocupa el humo de los cars crossing the frontier, pero no los millions of panaeras that go their way from our Gibraltar
- WHO IS POLICING THE POLICE? - Not the Police Authority