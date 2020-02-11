This is the cruiseship that was not allowed to berth at Gibraltar
The Government said: IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT THESE SYMPTOMS ARE NOT THOSE OF CORONAVIRUS.
However, given the current situation, the vessel has been asked to continue to its next port of call, Southampton, without berthing at Gibraltar.
Other reports said that the cruiseship had been sailing around Italy and Spain, and had been due to stop in Gibraltar but was sent back. It is due to arrive in Southampton tomorrow.
09-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar needs its own MP now, says influential MP Andrew Rosindell
- This is the cruiseship that was not allowed to berth at Gibraltar
- Three new tax related provisions introduced by Gibraltar in preparation for Brexit
- Is it legal for the Guardia Civil to accompany the RGP when conducting a search?
- Gibraltar Drama Festival next month
- Ranking 3 – Carmelo Ellul Trophy
- Al mayor le preocupa el humo de los cars crossing the frontier, pero no los millions of panaeras that go their way from our Gibraltar
- WHO IS POLICING THE POLICE? - Not the Police Authority