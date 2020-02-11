This is the cruiseship that was not allowed to berth at Gibraltar

In another move, as it neared Gibraltar the same ship reported that, on board, it had 89 cases of suspected Norovirus (Diarrhoea, vomiting and fever).

Spirit of Discovery Saga Cruises' first ever new-build ship. It’s the second Cruise Liner to take on bunkering while anchored in the Bay of Gibraltar, just off the North Mole tanks, since the Coronavirus WHO alert, says Joe Brugada who took the picture.

The Government said: IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT THESE SYMPTOMS ARE NOT THOSE OF CORONAVIRUS.

However, given the current situation, the vessel has been asked to continue to its next port of call, Southampton, without berthing at Gibraltar.

Other reports said that the cruiseship had been sailing around Italy and Spain, and had been due to stop in Gibraltar but was sent back. It is due to arrive in Southampton tomorrow.

09-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR