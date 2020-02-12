SAFETY ADVISORY GROUP LAUNCH

The Group is created with the purpose of bringing together key agencies, to ensure the safety of all events in our community. The key agencies represented include the Department of Environment, Heritage and Climate Change, Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services

, the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service, Gibraltar Health Authority and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service, with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority represented in the case of sporting events. Other Government agencies or organisations will also offer specialist advice.

SAG will support, guide and advise all event organisers, whilst ensuring that they maintain a high standard of safety when considering or planning a specific event. SAG will also be responsible for liaising with the relevant organisations to assist them in adhering to the ‘Gibraltar Events Safety Guide’, published at the launch of SAG.

