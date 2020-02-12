‘Jack’s Law’ To Apply To All ‘Children,’ Regardless Of Age

Last month, the government announced that it was set to introduce ‘Jack’s Law’ under which bereaved parents would be entitled to two weeks of paid leave from work. This legislation had become known as ‘Jack’s Law’ in UK, in memory of Jack Herd.

In its original announcement, the government specified that, under ‘Jack’s law,’ working parents who suffered the devastating loss of a child under the age of 18, or who suffered a stillbirth from 24 weeks of pregnancy, would be entitled to two weeks statutory leave. Parents would be able to take the leave as either a single block of 2 weeks or as 2 separate blocks of one week each which could be taken at different times across the first year after their child’s death. This meant that parents could match their leave to the times they needed it most, which might be in the early days or around the first anniversary.

However, the Government feels that the parents’ pain and suffering are the same whether the ‘child’ is 17 or 37 and so it has now decided to remove the threshold of 18 years of age. ‘Jack’s Law’ will apply, no matter what the age of the ‘child’ and, as a result, bereaved parents of adult children will also be entitled to the two weeks of statutory leave.

The amended regulations will take effect from April.

