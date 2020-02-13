More ‘On Location’ meetings

These community-focussed meetings follow on from last year’s initiative in which clinics were held around Gibraltar to provide communities with more direct access to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo,is to continue holding his ‘On Location’ meetings in and around Gibraltar.

In this new format, meetings are accessible to all constituents at convenient locations and on an equal footing.

Constituents are able to request a time slot for a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister by sending an email in advance to CMonLocation@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Mr Picardo, said: “I have really enjoyed my recent On Location meetings. Seeing people in their communities has helped me to build a better picture of the problems they are facing. This initiative is proving to be a great way to reach out to the community and, in this way, we can work more closely together in order to find solutions to people’s issues."

13-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR