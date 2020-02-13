International Women’s Day 2020 marked with Women in STEM Panel

The Ministry of Equality has announced that it will be marking International Women’s Day 2020 with a Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) panel discussion. The event will take place on Tuesday 3rd March and feature a number of women who work in these fields locally.

The aim of this event is to promote positive role models from STEM fields in order to address the under-representation of women in these fields and to raise awareness of different possible careers within this area, says statement.

It adds: The event, which is open to the general public, will take place on Tuesday 3rd March at the Sunborn Hotel at 5.30pm. Whilst the event is free, registration is required.

To register for the event or for more information please contact the Department of Equality at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi or on Tel 200 46253.

Equality minister Samantha Sacramento said, “I am delighted to be marking International Women’s Day once again this year and to be placing the spotlight on women who work in STEM or STEM-related fields. It is vitally important that we address the under-representation of women in these fields.

"In order to do so we must celebrate the work and achievements of women who are currently working in STEM fields so that we can provide role models that everyone but especially young girls and women can relate to. It is very important that we develop the full potential of the younger members of our community and that they can aspire to any profession.

"Ensuring that more young girls consider a career in Technology, for example, can significantly reduce the gender imbalance in that field and can also better equip our local workforce with the skills that are in ever-increasing demand by an important sector of our economy.”

