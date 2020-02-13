‘629’ mobile number range being withdrawn next month

As explained in a Press Release dated 13th September 2019, this is happening to avoid problems that may be encountered by former Limba customers who have ported their Limba numbers to another mobile network operator (“629 Mobile Customers”), when callers from outside Gibraltar try to contact them.

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”) would like to remind former Limba customers that the “629” mobile number range will be withdrawn on 13th March 2020.

This is due to the fact that international operators, including those providing roaming services, may try to route calls and text messages through the non-operational Limba switches, as the numbers were originally allocated to Limba by the GRA. Limba ceased to provide mobile telephony services in Gibraltar in February 2019.

In order to overcome these routing problems which would result in lost calls and text messages for former Limba customers, and to rationalise the Gibraltar Numbering Plan, the GRA announced last September that it would be withdrawing the “629” mobile number range on 13th March 2020. Consequently, the GRA recommended 629 Mobile Customers to switch to a number provided by their new mobile network operator before the above-mentioned withdrawal date in order to avoid mobile service interruption.

The GRA says it is confident that 629 Mobile Customers have had enough time to change their numbers to those allocated by an alternative mobile network operator.

Additionally, the GRA will be withdrawing the level “6” mobile number range shortly and will allocate numbers within level “5” for future mobile services.

13-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR