‘629’ mobile number range being withdrawn next month
In order to overcome these routing problems which would result in lost calls and text messages for former Limba customers, and to rationalise the Gibraltar Numbering Plan, the GRA announced last September that it would be withdrawing the “629” mobile number range on 13th March 2020. Consequently, the GRA recommended 629 Mobile Customers to switch to a number provided by their new mobile network operator before the above-mentioned withdrawal date in order to avoid mobile service interruption.
The GRA says it is confident that 629 Mobile Customers have had enough time to change their numbers to those allocated by an alternative mobile network operator.
Additionally, the GRA will be withdrawing the level “6” mobile number range shortly and will allocate numbers within level “5” for future mobile services.
13-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
