REVEALED: What Gibraltar must do to have its own MP in the House of Commons

Andrew Rosindell MP has always been a good friend and supporter of Gibraltar and its people. I asked him about Gibraltar having its own MP in the House of Commons, and he said: "It is not acceptable to me that the people of Gibraltar do not have their own voice in the House of Commons...it is time for a Gibraltarian voice, chosen by the Gibraltarian people to be their democratically elected representative."

Of course, he and many others have been proud to defend Gibraltar in Parliament over many years - and he stressed the point: "I will always be a friend of Gibraltar for as long as I live and breathe."

And he is adamant that Gibraltar can have its own elected MP without losing the rights it now enjoys such as the level of self-government.

With prime minister Boris Johnson described as a supporter of Gibraltar, Mr Rosindell has faith that Gibraltar stands a good chance of getting what it wants - but it must spell out exactly what it wants...

NOT ACCEPTABLE THAT THE PEOPLE OF GIBRALTAR DO NOT HAVE THEIR OWN VOICE

QUESTION: You say that Gibraltar should be fast-tracked into the House of Commons as soon as possible, but people here ask what can they do to help make this a reality?

ANSWER:The people of Gibraltar must be treated as equally British.

It is not acceptable to me that the people of Gibraltar do not have their own voice in the House of Commons who would be able to speak on behalf of the people of the Rock.

I and many others have been proud to defend Gibraltar in Parliament over many years, but it is time for a Gibraltarian voice on the green benches, chosen by the Gibraltarian people to be their democratically elected representative.

If the people of Gibraltar want this to happen, they should write individual letters to the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and Mr. Speaker asking for equal representation.

IS PASSING AN ACT OF PARLIAMENT A REAL POSSIBILITY?

QUESTION: And in the UK, is passing an Act of Parliament a real possibility? What can be done to get this moving?

ANSWER: Yes, it is a possibility. Anything can happen if there is enough political will to do make something happen.

Boris is a fair person. He is a supporter of Gibraltar and he has the power to make this happen if he decides to do so. I have faith in him to do this, provided he knows that the people of Gibraltar are supportive of it.

There is no reason why Gibraltar should not have the same representation in the House of Commons, in a similar way that Orkney and Shetland or the Western Isles are represented in Westminster.

These are small constituencies, with an MP whose votes count on matters that affect them. I see no problem with that for Gibraltar too. Why not?

GIVING GIBRALTAR THE RIGHT TO ELECT ITS OWN MP IN THE COMMONS

QUESTION: As you know, thousands of voters signed a petition here calling for representation at Westminster. Has Brexit made this more, or less, a realistic option?

ANSWER:Yes, thousands did sign the petition and I was proud to present that in the chamber of the House of Commons and lead a delegation to No. 10 Downing Street to present it to the Prime Minister’s office.

Brexit means that anything is possible and with Gibraltar losing its MEP representation, the case for Gibraltar to have its own MP increases dramatically.

Leaving the EU doesn’t make it easier for Gibraltar to have its own MP, as that was always a decision that the UK and Gibraltar could have made, but it does mean that the UK and Gibraltar must become closer, politically, economically and constitutionally.

So, giving Gibraltar the right to elect its own Member of Parliament is obvious way to do this.

GIVING GIBRALTAR A HIGHER PROFILE AS PART OF THE BRITISH FAMILY

QUESTION: Can Gibraltar's high level of self-government be retained in a 'devolved integration with Britain' arrangement?

ANSWER: Yes. No powers should be removed from Gibraltar. Their Gibraltarians right of self-government under the current constitution must not be compromised.

Gibraltar should govern its own domestic affairs. The last thing I would support is Gibraltar losing any rights in this respect.

I believe Gibraltar should have its own MP in order to give the people of the Rock more rights, a greater say and a higher profile as part of the British family.

STRENGTHENING THE CONCEPT OF GIBRALTAR BEING PART OF THE BRITISH FAMILY

QUESTION: How can the concept that Gibraltar is part of the British family be strengthened?

ANSWER:I can think of no better way to show the whole world that Gibraltar is part of the British family and will always be part of the great British family, than Mr. Speaker calling the “Hon. Member for Gibraltar” to speak in the House of Commons.

That would send an unequivocal message to anyone who doubts that the United Kingdom will never allow Gibraltar to be under the sovereignty of Spain.

MOVE ON FROM THE ARGUMENTS OF THE PAST

QUESTION: You have always been supportive of Gibraltar, do you need more support from Gibraltar?

ANSWER: I have always enjoyed great support and friendship from Fabian Picardo and his predecessors, Sir Peter Caruana and Sir Joe Bossano.

It has been a privilege to work with them to support Gibraltar over two decades.

If there was one request from the people of Gibraltar now for me, I would say please move on from the arguments of the past three years over the UK leaving the EU.

We are now out of the EU and we should all unite and put our national interests before old divisions.

Gibraltar has a wonderful future, as well as a proud past.

I will always be a friend of Gibraltar for as long as I live and breathe.

For me, the Rock is my second home, next to Romford and I could not have been given more support and friendship than I have had over the years from the good people of this cherished British Overseas Territory.

14-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR