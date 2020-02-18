University ramps up international recruitment activities

Speaking about her trip to India, University Registrar Krystle Robba said, “Indian students are mainly interested in our postgraduate programmes, specifically the MBA. There are some other regions in India with students also interested in our Access to Higher Education, MSc Marine Science and Climate Change, BSc Adult Nursing and our new BSc Maritime Science programmes.”

While this latest trip was not the first time the University has been to India, it was the first time that the team had visited Pakistan. Speaking about the University’s international recruitment activities, its International and Student Experience Manager, Christian Camilleri said, “We have worked with colleagues from the UK with extensive experience in International Student Recruitment to help shape our strategies. We have identified Morocco, Pakistan and India as our priority markets at this stage and we are looking to the commonwealth for other opportunities too. We visited Morocco separately last November 2019 and have planned visits in March and April 2020.”

So far, the responses are very encouraging, “I have received very positive feedback regarding our University, particularly the fact that the University mirrors the UK higher education framework and UK Quality Code, but also has small class sizes and a more personalised learning experience. Typically, students are looking to study and then obtain some post-study work experience abroad to increase their career prospects. One of the University’s key unique selling points is that our programmes all have an employability focus, which has been viewed positively, and Gibraltar’s vibrant economy adds to this point,” said Miss Robba.

Closer to home, the University is promoting its professional courses and academic programmes at Open Days and has visits scheduled to Bayside and Westside schools as well the Gibraltar College and has been running an awareness campaign locally under the tagline ‘Choose Gibraltar’s University’.

Christian added, “We invite the local community to come and rediscover the University and find out more about what we can offer”. September will see the University of Gibraltar expand the number of taught academic programmes to nine including a new MA in Leadership and Management and new undergraduate BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing and BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programmes. The University has also been engaging in promotional activity regionally, especially for its language courses.

18-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR